Right place at the right time: Dallas VA officer saves choking toddler's life

The Brief A Dallas VA officer's routine trip to the gas station turned into a life-or-death situation. Family members and bystanders flagged down Dallas VA Cpl. Lee Higginbotham because their 2-year-old was choking on a hot dog. The dramatic incident was caught on the officer's body camera.



A Dallas Veterans Affairs officer was in the right place at the right time to save a young boy’s life earlier this month.

The entire encounter took place in less than a minute. But for the 2-year-old who was choking, every second counted.

The backstory:

For Cpl. Lee Higginbotham, what started as a routine trip to the gas station on July 12 turned into a life-or-death situation.

Cpl. Higginbotham left the Dallas Veteran Affairs Medical Center campus to refuel his patrol car. He pulled into a nearby QuikTrip and that’s when his work day suddenly changed.

"Two people came running towards my squad car with the choking sign," he said.

A 2-year-old boy was choking in the parking lot.

Higginbotham’s body camera captured the chaotic scene. The 44-year-old Army veteran ran over and began doing back blows to try to dislodge the object. It didn’t work.

Higginbotham remained calm while he radioed for help. Then he turned the boy around and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

The stubborn piece of hot dog finally dislodged. The boy’s breathing returned, and the color began to come back to his face.

What they're saying:

"I knew I needed to help the child clear his airway. That was my No. 1," Higginbotham said. "It was nerve-racking, but I was happy to be able to help him. I would hope that someone would do that for my child if they were in danger and I wasn’t there."

The child’s grandmother and bystanders said they were grateful to the fast-acting police corporal.

Higginbotham said he thinks about the boy to this day, wondering how he’s doing.

He also said he went home that night and hugged his own children extra tight.