Large police presence outside Fort Worth elementary school

Several police officers were sent to Ridglea Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon due to a domestic disturbance in the area.

Fort Worth ISD says the campus was placed on secured status after students were dismissed for the day.

"Police alerted the campus of a family domestic issue between family members that took place off campus AFTER SCHOOL," said the district in a statement.

Fort Worth's teen curfew expires

The call came in to Fort Worth police around 3:45 p.m., school ended Monday at 3 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The district says out of an "abundance of caution" they decided to provide extra security for after-school activities and have a controlled release of the students.

READ MORE: Fort Worth officer falls from overpass ramp while helping stranded driver

"We want to emphasize that the incident was not related to the school and the safety of our staff and students is always our top priority," the district statement said.

SKY 4 spotted several officers surrounding the school as of 6 p.m.

Police have not released any details about the domestic issue, but said that no physical threats were located.