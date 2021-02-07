Rideshare driver reports being carjacked in Dallas

article

A 40-year-old rideshare driver told police she was carjacked in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning.

Police said the crime was reported just before 2:30 a.m., near Hacienda Drive and Blue Ridge Road.

The victim told officers she was called to that area to give someone a ride, and when she arrived, a male suspect got in the front seat, pulled out a gun, and carjacked her.

The victim was not hurt, but the suspect got away with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

No further details have been released.