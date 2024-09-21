Expand / Collapse search

Richardson police release video of chase, shooting involving Kaufman County murder suspect

Published  September 21, 2024 2:57pm CDT
Richardson
Richardson police chase ends in shooting

Richardson police released video of a police chase with a murder suspect out of Kaufman County. The driver of the vehicle shot at police during the chase and one officer returned fire.

RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson police released new dash cam video of a chase into Dallas where the suspect shot at officers.

The incident started when a Richardson Fire Department arson investigator called police on Sept. 16 to let them know he had spotted a vehicle connected to a homicide in Kaufman County the day before.

53-year-old Michelle Ingram was found dead under a blanket in her home. Ingram's husband of 20 years and her brand-new black Cadillac were gone. 

Officers tried to pull over the black Cadillac with paper plates at Centennial Boulevard in Richardson, but the driver did not stop and a chase began.

Dash camera video shows police chasing the vehicle at speeds of over 90 miles per hour, with the suspect weaving in and out of traffic.

Around Esperanza Drive in Dallas, the driver began shooting at the officers. One Richardson police officer returned fire, shooting through his windshield.

The car came to a stop on the frontage road of North Central Expressway near the Richardson-Dallas border.

Three children in the backseat got out of the car. The 5, 15 and 17-year-old were not injured.

When police approached the car, they found the driver had shot himself and the female passenger in the front seat and been shot multiple times.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Donald Ingram.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer, a five-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department, was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Dallas Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.