Police chase ends near Richardson-Dallas border

A police chase came to an end near the High Five Interchange in Dallas, and police still haven't released any details about what exactly happened.

There were reports of shots being fired at officers during the pursuit, but police have not confirmed that or any information about injuries.

The incident came to an end on the side road of US 75 at the Richardson-Dallas border Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Video from SKY 4 shows a Richardson police SUV with bullet holes in it.

Ambulances were at the scene. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be blood inside a black SUV with paper plates on the side of the road.

Police have not said if any officers were injured or if there are any victims.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the pursuit or if anyone was taken into custody.

The chase involved Richardson police, and the department received some help from Dallas police. However, what led up to this remains a mystery.

An officer told FOX 4 that Richardson PD is the lead on this investigation, and the department is expected to send out more information with details about what happened.

The location of the scene backed up traffic significantly during rush hour. Drivers were diverted from Central Expressway.