Richardson man pleads guilty to several Capitol riot charges

article

Another North Texan may be headed to prison for storming the United States Capitol early last year.

Garrett Miller of Richardson pleaded guilty to nine of 13 charges against him.

The FBI said Miller posted on Facebook a photo of himself inside the Capitol during the riot.

RELATED: Richardson man accused in U.S. Capitol riot will stay detained pending trial

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Security video shows him in the crowd shoving police officers to get inside.

Miller is also accused of posting death threats on social media against Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a Capitol police officer.

MORE: Oath Keepers boss from Granbury found guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case

Last month, another North Texan was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who is from Granbury, was convicted after a nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

The rarely used, Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars.