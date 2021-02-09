Richardson ISD to put bond package on May 1 ballot

article

The Richardson school board said it will not need to raise the tax rate if voters approve a $750 million bond in the spring.

Richardson ISD expects it will grow by adding nearly 2,500 students to its current 40,000 in the next five years.

Most of the money would go toward new construction and renovating buildings, as well as buying new school buses. Nearly $60 million would be used to buy and upgrade technology.

"The average age of our buildings is 53 years old so our community has really invested a lot into this recommendation to take us into the future to touch every single one of our buildings over a long-range vision plan," said Superintendent Jeannie Stone.

Even if the property tax rate does not go up, the tax bill would by an average of $20 a month for the typical homeowner.

Voters will decide on the bond issue on May 1.