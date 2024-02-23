Richardson ISD planning to close schools to cut budget

Richardson ISD is making plans to do away with a number of schools as it looks to slash its budget.

The school district says it has more than 9,000 empty seats and that number will grow as current students move on to middle school.

It will adjust attendance boundaries and send students at four elementaries to neighboring schools next school year.

The affected schools:

Greenwood Hills Elementary

Springridge Elementary

Spring Valley Elementary

Thurgood Marshall Elementary

The campuses would be repurposed.

Dobie pre-kindergarten school will also close in the 2025-2026 school year.

The district says this will cut costs by $10 million per year.

"It's not a perfect plan, there never is a perfect plan in terms of how do you identify these consolidations. It was how do you put together the best plan possible that mitigates as many of the issues and meets as many of the criteria recommended by the steering budget committee," said Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum.

The district will hold five meeting before the school board votes on the plan at the end of the month so district staff can prepare for the changes.

Richardson ISD is just one of several districts who are making cuts as funding for public schools is held up in the Texas Legislature.

