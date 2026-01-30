Car wreck on Highway 114 in Rhome leaves elementary student dead, prompts calls for safety changes

The Brief An elementary student was killed in a car crash on Highway 114 in Rhome last week. Police say the car he was attempting to cross westbound 114 and was struck by an oncoming car the driver did not see due to limited vision of traffic. His mother is calling for the installation of a stop sign at the intersection, calling her son's death preventable.



The mother of an elementary student killed in a crash on Highway 114 in Rhome is demanding change near an intersection known to be dangerous.

What we know:

On Jan. 22, 8-year-old Matteo Hernandez died from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Highway 114 in Rhome.

Police say the car Matteor Hernandez was in was struck while attempting to turn onto Alliance Boulevard.

The driver, Rodriguez's grandmother Ramona Hernandez, had limited vision of oncoming cars due to a backup in traffic on Alliance Boulevard. When crossing, Hernandez's car was struck on the passenger side by a pickup truck traveling along the highway. A third vehicle was also hit after the collision.

Matteo Hernandez died before he arrived at the hospital. Ramona Hernandez suffered a broken hip and a spinal fracture. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, and a woman in the vehicle hit after the initial collision declined medical assistance.

A dangerous intersection

What they're saying:

Matteo's mother, Maria Rodriguez, says a driver on the opposite side waved at her mother with a signal to go-ahead.

"Kind of waved my mom like hey, you have time. You have time go," Rodriguez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "That’s when my son got the hit. Someone struck the car and hit right in his door."

She says paramedics managed to revive Matteo and get a pulse while at the crash scene, but during a care flight to Cook Children’s hospital, he passed away.

Now, Rodriguez is calling for change at an intersection she calls dangerous. A petition she started has already gathered over 10,000 signatures calling for a traffic light.

"We have been asking for a traffic light at that intersection for years. I have letters that have been written to TxDOT," Rodriguez said. "Because I cannot let this happen to another family, you know. I cannot imagine another mom grieving her son or daughter because of the inaction of people who have the power to change things."

What's next:

The Rhome police department says they're investigating the incident.

Their police chief tells Anglin some of his veteran officers have raised concerns with the intersection before, and a previous police chief has approached TxDOT asking for a remedy to the issue.