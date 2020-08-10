Research on reopening businesses ranks usefulness and risks

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and MIT have advice on which kinds of businesses are best suited to reopen.

Dr. Avinash Collins from the McComb School of Business and his team looked at a lot of types of business – from gyms to juice bars. They ranked them based on economic importance and public health risk.

“We wanted to provide the data and the framework to make these reopening decisions,” he said. “We tried to look at how important these locations are to the economy and the consumers and also how dangerous these locations are when it comes to the spread of pandemics.”

The researchers looked at things like employment numbers, revenue generation and even used cellphone data to access crowd movement.

“This is anonymized cellphone location data at an aggregate level so we can see at a particular location how many people are there at a particular point in time,” Collins said.

The top types of business they found it wise to open include banks, dentist offices, colleges and universities, department stores and general merchandise stores.

Those on the list of businesses to consider reopening last include sporting goods stores, gyms, hardware stores, cafés, juice bars or dessert parlors and liquor stores.

“So, when you look at these locations, they are not that valued by consumers compared to other locations. And they also don’t generate as much revenue and don’t employ as many people as some other types of locations. Many of these are also densely packed so they have a high chance of spreading the pandemic,” he said.

Collins said the data from the month of February compared to today shows a decline in the number of people frequenting the riskiest businesses. People seem to be doing the same calculation in their head, he said.

“Before we used to think of social contact as free and you could go out as often as you wanted. But now you have to ration your visits and you have to pick which ones are more valuable and which ones are less. And people seem to be doing a good job by themselves,” he said.

LINK: www.pnas.org/content/117/26/14642