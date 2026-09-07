Republican midterm convention: Dallas streets, DART station closed for political event

The Brief The RNC midterm convention will be held in Downtown Dallas on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, and that means some things in the area will be altered for a few days. Streets around the American Airlines Center, including Nowitzki Way and Victory Avenue, will be closed beginning on Sept. 7, and will reopen at midnight on Sept. 11. The DART Victory Park station will also be closed for the duration of the event, and foot traffic around the venue will be limited.



With the Republican midterm convention set to be held at the American Airlines Center from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, various parts of Downtown Dallas will be closed off this week.

RNC causes Dallas closures

Expected street closures for RNC midterm convention

Local perspective:

Dallas will host the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9-10. That means streets surrounding the event will be altered for its duration.

Several streets will be closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event. No Uber or Lyft rideshares will be allowed in the "secure zone" around the convention.

Crews were seen installing temporary fencing around the area surrounding the American Airlines Center last week, and Secret Service agents were seen inspecting the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Secret Service says checkpoints will be required for both foot traffic and vehicle traffic around the arena for the duration of the convention.

Dallas is estimating a $1.8 million cost for Dallas Police to provide security for the event.

Republican midterm convention details

Local perspective:

The Republican midterm convention will bring the power brokers of the party to Dallas.

Each day will be split into two blocks. The first block will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second block will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On the first night, segments will focus on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing.

Night two will highlight families benefiting from policies like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. The night will also feature a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vice President J.D. Vance will keynote the first night of the convention. President Donald Trump will keynote the second night, but will appear both nights.

Related article

What's next:

The RNC midterm convention begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Expect streets around the American Airlines Center to be closed starting on Sept. 7.