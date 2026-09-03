What to know about the GOP’s first midterm convention in Dallas

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The Brief Dallas will host the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9-10. The convention will differ from a typical national convention because delegates will not be voting on party nominees. The event will feature keynote addresses from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.



For two days next week, the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be the epicenter of the Republican Party as the party hosts its first of its kind midterm convention.

What is a midterm convention?

Big picture view:

The Republican Party is calling the convention "a primetime showcase for President Trump’s success, candidates, and causes that have propelled the 2026 midterms to unprecedented focus."

The convention will promote the party's candidates, especially those in key races across the country. In an interview with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, President Donald Trump said the party was looking at five Senate races and 30 House seats to help the party maintain control in Congress.

Choosing Texas was intentional, as one of the closest Senate races is in the Lone Star State between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

What they're saying:

"One of the ones we want to focus on will be obviously Ken Paxton. We got to we got to get him elected," Trump said Wednesday. "He's a good man. You know, I know him very well. He really was a great attorney general."

Candidates will participate in a candidate showcase during both nights of the convention.

Each night of the convention will also feature policy presentations. On the first night, segments will focus on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing.

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Night two will highlight families benefiting from policies like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. The night will also feature a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"Over two action-packed days, we will take Americans through the defining issues of our Party’s agenda and what is at stake in November. Each hour will have its own theme, its own message, and its own voices, building toward President Donald Trump’s vision for the next chapter of American greatness," Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters said.

Vice President J.D. Vance will keynote the first night of the convention. Trump will keynote the second night, but will appear both nights.

Dallas RNC midterm plans

Local perspective:

Dallas is estimating a $1.8 million cost for Dallas Police to provide security for the event.

City officials plan to document spending and pursue any available grants or reimbursements, using procedures similar to those used after federally declared disasters and for the FIFA World Cup.

"Dallas will be ready, approaching the same way, planning with commitment to public safety," Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said.

Expected street closures for RNC midterm convention

Several streets will be closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event.

How will the midterm convention differ from a traditional convention?

While what exactly happens at the midterm convention won't be known until next week, it will differ from a traditional convention.

Unlike conventions that happen during presidential election years, there will be no state delegates casting votes to choose the party's nomination for President and Vice President.

The event also looks to be a celebration of current policies as opposed to adopting the party platform of the future.

What they're saying:

"It's going to be very important," Trump said. "It's going to be big stuff."

When was the last time Dallas hosted a GOP Convention?

Dallas last hosted a Republican National Convention in 1984 when Ronald Reagan accepted the party's presidential nomination.