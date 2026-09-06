8-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being struck by grandfather's vehicle

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The Brief An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Medical Center Dallas after being run over by a vehicle driven by his grandfather in a driveway. The boy suffered significant injuries to his midsection during the incident in Rockwall County on Saturday afternoon. The boy's current condition and the identities of those involved have not been released as sheriff's deputies continue investigating.



An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a Dallas hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck and run over by a vehicle driven by his grandfather in a residential driveway, authorities said.

Rockwall County child hit by vehicle

What we know:

Deputies with the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Smith Acres Drive in Rockwall County following reports of a vehicle crash involving a child.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the boy had been struck in the driveway, sustaining significant injuries to his midsection, according to Capt. Greg Welch, public information officer for the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the severity of the child's injuries, first responders requested a CareFlite medical helicopter to transport him to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The Fate Fire Department assisted with the air transport arrangements.

The boy's current condition has not been released.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. Authorities said they will not be releasing the names of the child or the grandfather at this stage of the investigation.

Child Protective Services has been notified as part of standard procedure, officials said.