Pedestrian and 2 drivers hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash at busy Plano intersection
PLANO, Texas - A high-speed multi-vehicle crash left a pedestrian and two motorists hospitalized Saturday afternoon after an SUV crossed a median and plowed into oncoming traffic at a busy intersection, police said.
Plano crash
What we know:
Officers with the Plano Police Department and personnel from Plano Fire-Rescue responded around 3:15 p.m. to the crash site at the intersection of eastbound East Parker Road and Avenue K.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on East Parker Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median into the westbound lanes. The SUV struck a pedestrian standing in the median, throwing the person into the side of another eastbound vehicle.
The Explorer continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, crossing K Avenue and crashing into five vehicles stopped at a red light. In total, seven vehicles were damaged in the chain-reaction collision, according to police.
Emergency responders took the driver of the Explorer, the pedestrian, and another motorist to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been released. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
The Plano Police Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Plano Police Department.