Pedestrian and 2 drivers hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash at busy Plano intersection

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The Brief A speeding SUV crossed a median and struck a pedestrian before crashing into five stopped vehicles at a Plano intersection Saturday. Emergency crews hospitalized the SUV driver, the struck pedestrian, and another motorist following the seven-vehicle pileup. The current medical conditions of the hospitalized individuals have not yet been released as police investigate the crash.



A high-speed multi-vehicle crash left a pedestrian and two motorists hospitalized Saturday afternoon after an SUV crossed a median and plowed into oncoming traffic at a busy intersection, police said.

Plano crash

What we know:

Officers with the Plano Police Department and personnel from Plano Fire-Rescue responded around 3:15 p.m. to the crash site at the intersection of eastbound East Parker Road and Avenue K.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on East Parker Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median into the westbound lanes. The SUV struck a pedestrian standing in the median, throwing the person into the side of another eastbound vehicle.

The Explorer continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, crossing K Avenue and crashing into five vehicles stopped at a red light. In total, seven vehicles were damaged in the chain-reaction collision, according to police.

Emergency responders took the driver of the Explorer, the pedestrian, and another motorist to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been released. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The Plano Police Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash.