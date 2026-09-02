Palo Pinto County Sheriff identifies woman found dead near burning vehicle

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The Brief Authorities identified 32-year-old Leah Dawn Adams as the woman found dead near a burning vehicle along the Brazos River on Aug. 27. Investigators ruled Adams' death a homicide and arrested suspect Michael Wayne Hatcher on a capital murder charge. The sheriff's office and Texas Rangers are continuing their ongoing investigation, and further details have not been released.



Authorities have identified a woman found dead near a burning vehicle along the Brazos River last week as 32-year-old Leah Dawn Adams, the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office announced.

Palo Pinto County homicide

Leah Dawn Adams, 32-year-old female (Source: Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Deputies responding to a 911 call on Aug. 27 located a vehicle on fire at Oaks Crossing, finding Adams' body a short distance away, Sheriff JR Patterson said in a statement.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers determined the death was a homicide. Authorities arrested Michael Wayne Hatcher on the same day and charged him with capital murder.

He is being held in the Palo Pinto County Jail and his bond has been denied.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing in coordination with the Texas Rangers, and no additional details were released.

Michael Wayne Hatcher (Source: Palo Pinto County Jail)

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Leah Dawn Adams’ family and friends during this difficult time. The Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office will continue working with the Texas Rangers to see that this investigation is completed and justice is served," said officials in a statement.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Hatcher knew Adams.