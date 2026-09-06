7 hospitalized after Grand Prairie police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-30

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The Brief A late-night police pursuit on eastbound Interstate 30 ended in a multi-vehicle crash, resulting in at least seven hospitalizations. Emergency crews transported the injured with conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, while lane closures caused major traffic backups. The circumstances that led to the chase and the identities of those involved have not yet been released.



A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash late Saturday night on Interstate 30, leaving at least seven people hospitalized and causing major traffic delays, authorities said.

I-30 crash in Grand Prairie

What we know:

The Grand Prairie Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase with a sedan around 10:45 p.m. when the pursuit came to an end on eastbound I-30 just before President George Bush Turnpike (State Highway 161).

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The incident resulted in a collision involving at least four vehicles, which came to rest on the grassy right shoulder of the freeway.

Emergency medical services transported at least seven people to local hospitals. Officials reported the injuries ranged from serious to non-life-threatening.

The Arlington Police Department assisted on scene with traffic management as the crash forced lane closures and resulted in significant traffic backups along the interstate into the night.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to the initial police pursuit and the identities of those involved have not yet been released. The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the incident.