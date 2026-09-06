5-year-old girl identified after dying in accidental self-inflicted shooting in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A 5-year-old girl, identified as Nhilynn Serenity Raell Robinson, died Saturday evening after accidentally shooting herself with an unsecured gun in Fort Worth. First responders provided emergency aid at an apartment complex on Revolutionary Way before Robinson was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Fort Worth police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while an official cause and manner of death remain pending.



A 5-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with an unsecured firearm Saturday evening at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to police and county records.

Medical Examiner identifies victim

What we know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Nhilynn Serenity Raell Robinson.

Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department’s South Division and the Fort Worth Fire Department responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Revolutionary Way.

First responders rendered emergency medical aid to Robinson, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center on 7th Avenue, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 8:33 p.m.

Preliminary investigation details indicate Robinson gained access to an unsecured gun and accidentally shot herself, police said.

What's next:

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An official cause and manner of death remain pending by the medical examiner.