Dallas estimates $1.8M security cost for the upcoming Republican National Convention

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The Brief Dallas estimates $1.8M in police costs for the Republican National Convention, alongside additional city expenses for transportation and cleanup. City council members are pushing back on fronting funds during a municipal budget deficit, demanding event organizers pay a deposit or commit to costs upfront. Full reimbursement remains uncertain as officials work to track expenses and pursue coverage through existing federal agreements and grant options.



Dallas officials are estimating police security for the upcoming Republican National Convention will cost about $1.8 million. Additional expenses are expected across city departments as planners work to determine whether the city can be reimbursed.

Dallas Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Oden cautioned that the figures are planning estimates and do not necessarily represent new, unreimbursed costs to the city’s general fund.

Dallas estimates $1.8M police security cost for RNC

What we know:

At the Dallas Finance Committee meeting Monday, Oden told council members the preliminary estimate for the Dallas Police Department is $1.8 million. Transportation and Public Works is estimating another $14,000 for personnel, barriers and cleanup.

Some expenses could be covered through existing agreements or special-event permits, he said.

According to Oden, the city has an existing agreement with the U.S. Capitol Police that can reimburse certain eligible police costs.

Dallas looks for federal, event reimbursement options

(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

City officials also plan to document spending and pursue any available grants or reimbursements, using procedures similar to those used after federally declared disasters and for the FIFA World Cup.

"We have a process for tracking all of the costs associated with the event and going after any opportunities we have to seek reimbursement or grant," Oden said.

Dallas council members question who will pay convention costs

(Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Dallas City Council members pressed Oden on whether the event organizer could be required to make a payment or deposit before the city takes on expenses.

Council member Maxie Johnson said the city, facing a budget deficit, should not front money for the event without a financial commitment from organizers.

Dallas City Council District 4 Councilman Maxie Johnson

"What I'm looking at is, as the chair of a committee, government efficiency, where we're in a budget deficit, and I don't care if it costs $10. We shouldn’t be funding anything or front any kind of money," Johnson said. "I think there should be a deposit of something before we commit to anything."

Oden deferred questions about the city’s deposit process to Dallas Chief Financial Officer Jack Ireland. Ireland said he did not know the process during the meeting, adding that city staff would get the information from convention center staff and provide it to the council.

Council member Jamie Resendez highlighted the distinction between the city’s public-safety responsibilities and support for the convention.

"I want to make sure that I highlight the important distinction between the city fulfilling its public safety responsibilities surrounding a large event and the city endorsing or celebrating that event," Resendez said. "I support the former. I don't support the latter."

Officials stress security needs for presidential visit, protests

Dig deeper:

Council member Cara Mendelsohn said safety must remain the priority, pointing to the potential security demands surrounding a presidential visit and demonstrations.

"So I'm just going to remind this body we've had a president assassinated in Dallas before. Our current president has had multiple attempts on his life. What happened in Dallas still affects us today, 50 years later," Mendelsohn said. "We don't want this, and I want you to do everything possible to keep everybody, absolutely everybody, from the president to the protesters, safe."

Oden said city planning would continue because Dallas has a responsibility to provide public safety and other services around a major event.

Dallas waits to be updated on RNC costs

What's next:

The Office of Emergency Management will update council members as costs and potential reimbursement arrangements become clearer.