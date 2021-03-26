Republican, Democratic congressional delegations visit Texas-Mexico border amid migrant influx

Some Texas congressional members got an up-close look at the situation along the southern border on Friday.

A Republican delegation, including U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, took a boat tour in Mission, Texas and toured a facility in Donna, Texas. At the same time, Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro led a congressional delegation to a border holding facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

"We're standing on the path that they use to smuggle, in some cases, very vulnerable people into this country," said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Cruz and Cornyn got an early morning tour of the southern border near Mission where migrants -- many of them un-accompanied minors -- are trying to cross over into the United States.

"This is dangerous to the people who turn themselves over, the unaccompanied children," Cornyn said.

The two U.S. Senators from Texas led a delegation of some 20 GOP senators as daylight broke. The lawmakers also got a look at the border by boat, part of their two-day tour.

"What is occurring here on the border is heartbreaking and is a tragedy," Cruz said.

Unaccompanied minors are being sent from overcrowded border patrol centers to processing facilities across Texas. One for male teens, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, is quickly filling up.

A delegation of Democratic lawmakers led by Castro visited one of the less crowded facilities where the white house has allowed limited media access in Carrizo Springs.

Castro says they spoke with the children and staff and will make recommendations to the White House.

"We want to figure out how this system can work better so it's more human, more respectful of people's dignity and ultimately achieves its goal of giving people their day in court," Castro said.

But that court hearing can be months, if not years away. Space is quickly running out.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said more beds are opening up at military bases in Texas and California.

"There are capacity issues in Mexico, which we are in discussion with them about addressing," Psaki said. "They are not in the position to accept and take families they have in the past, so that's part of the diplomatic discussions we're having."

Vice President Kamala Harris has been put in charge of addressing the mounting situation at the southern border by President Biden. The White House has not indicated when she is expected to make a trip to the region.

