Rep. Colin Allred working to get Brittney Griner freed from detention in Russia

North Texas Congressman Colin Allred said he's working with the U.S. State Department to get American basketball star Brittney Griner freed from detention in Russia.

Griner was arrested last month at an airport in Moscow.

Authorities claimed she had hashish oil in her luggage.

Russian state media released an undated mug shot of Griner Wednesday.

Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, said the Biden Administration is working to get access to her.

He said it's unusual that Griner has not been granted access to the U.S. Embassy in Russia.