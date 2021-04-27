Reigning Mrs. Dallas reported missing in Irving

article

The reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen has been reported missing.

Lashun Massey, 38, was last seen walking near Lake Lago De Claire in Irving Tuesday between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Crews searched the small body of water near Royal Lane and Riverside Drive.

Massey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

According to her bio online, Massey is preparing for an upcoming pageant. She’s a wife and mother of two boys and owns her own environmental engineering firm.

Anyone who has seen Massey is urged to contact Irving police at (972) 273-1010.