Duncanville police expected to announce charges in apartment fire murder case

Duncanville police are set to announce that they are charging a suspect for the murder of a mother and social worker inside an apartment.

Regina Phillips was found shot in the head after firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment on Monday. Police were there just one day earlier for a domestic call.

Regina’s daughter was also there when police arrived the day before her mother's death. It was the last day she saw her mom.

Duncanville police confirmed with FOX 4 that someone will be charged in this case, but they are not releasing the name of that person.

The family said they're still trying to process what happened.

With her aunts by her side, Jessica Phillips found the strength to talk about her mom.

"She loved us unconditionally and she showed us every day," she said. "I’m still in shock right now."

Monday morning just after 6 a.m., Duncanville police and fire got a call for an apartment fire. When firefighters went inside, they found Regina shot in the head.

"In my room. In my bed. It hurts," Jessica said.

Just one day before the shooting, Duncanville police say they were called to the same apartment for an argument. No one was arrested because the police said there was no crime.

Jessica said she was there when police responded. She said the police woke her up, and she decided to leave and stay somewhere else for the night. The next day, she learned her mother was dead.

"The thing I’ve been actually thinking about, what happened? What time? Why it was her?’" she said.

Duncanville police say a person of interest was arrested Monday on unrelated charges. Police haven't shared the name of the person or the other charges.

It’s also unclear if that person was involved in the argument that brought police out on Sunday.

The family celebrated Regina's birthday last month. She shared her heart with many in the community as an employee with CPS for 19 years until recently taking a new job with the state.

"I’m gonna miss the unconditional love that she gave, the compassion," said her sister, Sable Brown.

Duncanville police are planning to share more information about the investigation Wednesday during a press conference set to begin at 11 a.m. That’s when they are expected to announce someone’s been charged in this case.

It’s unclear at this point if the person of interest is the person they’re charging.