1 arrested after Red Bird area police chase and crash

Police arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle after a chase and crash in the Red Bird neighborhood of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police said they got a call about an officer needing assistance around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of South Westmoreland Road and West Red Bird Lane.

According to preliminary reports, the officers were called to help in locating the suspect in a stolen vehicle.

That suspect was located and allegedly crashed while fleeing officers.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

Images from SKY 4 showed a crash involving at least one police squad car and several other vehicles.

Police did not release any information about the crash, or whether the suspect or any other drivers were hurt in that crash.

They also haven’t released the suspect’s identity or condition.