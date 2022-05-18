Record number of property tax appraisal protests filed in Dallas County

article

The Dallas Central Appraisal District expects this to be a record year for protests on property tax appraisals.

The county received about 164,000 protests before Tuesday’s filing deadline.

The chief appraiser gave his annual update to the Dallas County Commissioners. He said home values are up 25% to 30% in Dallas County.

Ken Nolan said the high appraisals reflects the market and there are not enough houses on the market to meet the current demand.

"I think there’s always going to be an inventory problem. Normally, inventory is six months supply. We have less than a month and a half supply of homes for sale right now," Nolan told commissioners.

People who protest will have to wait several weeks to learn whether their appraised value of their home will drop.

Values will be certified on July 25.

