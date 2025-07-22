Record flood warnings issued in 2025 as climate change amplifies extreme weather events

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a record number of flood warnings in 2025, surpassing all previous years since 1986. Recent severe flooding across the U.S., including a deadly event in the Texas Hill Country that killed over 120 people, is being linked to climate change by experts. Improved technology and a lack of adequate warning systems in some highly vulnerable areas, like the Texas Hill Country, also contribute to the impact of these events.



National Weather Service offices have issued more flood warnings in 2025 than any other year on record dating back to 1986, as weather experts say a variety of factors are contributing to these weather events.

What they're saying:

Dallas resident Lakresha Bates recounted the intensity of the rainfall as she and her family were vacationing along the Comal River in New Braunfels over Independence Day weekend.

"In that moment, I felt very uneasy. I felt like something wasn't right because the rain then became very constant, very heavy," she said.

"Water had gotten into the entry point of our tent and all I could think of was this is way too much water."

The family decided to leave the campground, unaware of the deadly flooding event that was unfolding in the Texas Hill Country.

"No warning, no sirens, nobody came to evacuate us the campground didn't notify us. We really were oblivious," said Bates.

Bates was part of a virtual news conference put on by a group of global climate scientists on Tuesday.

"This is what we're seeing play out. This is climate change we're seeing in real time in these events," said Shel Winkley, Weather and Climate Engagement Specialist at Climate Central.

Big picture view:

In the last two weeks, we have seen severe flooding across the country, including the deadly flood in the Texas Hill Country that killed over 120 people, including 27 children at Camp Mystic.

That was followed by heavy flooding in New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, and New Jersey.

A group of climate attribution scientists used data to explain how climate change makes these events more intense.

"Warmer oceans mean more evaporation, means more moisture to be fed into these systems to tap in, and we're able to make a climate connection to that event," said Winkley.

Flood warning spike

Local perspective:

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Kapps helps put this spike in flood warnings into perspective.

"I think a lot of people get caught up in that question. Why does it seem like there are so many warnings that are being issued?" said Capps.

"Why is that? And I think the biggest answer to that question is that our technology has improved in the last several years."

Lakresha Bates says she's joined a group called Extreme Weather Survivors.

She says the group has been vital in offering support to folks who have lived through a traumatic weather event and part of the goal of the group is to help promote real change when it comes to addressing climate concerns.