Recall: Tuna salad sold at Texas grocery stores may have listeria

A brand of tuna salad sold at several chain grocery stores in Texas is being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Albertsons Companies stores, including Randalls, Tom Thumb and Albertsons, are voluntarily recalling select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser's Fine Foods, the company said in a Thursday release.

The recall follows one initiated by Reser's Fine Foods due to possible contamination by listeria in breadcrumbs, which are used as an ingredient in their tuna salad.

The recalled items were sold in stores in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

There have been no reports of injuries or infections due to the recalled products, the release says.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.