Rashee Rice pleads guilty, sentenced to 5 years probation for Dallas crash

The Brief Football star Rashee Rice has pleaded guilty to two charges related to a high-speed crash in Dallas in 2024. He was sentenced to five years of probation and will be required to spend 30 days in jail. Rice has also paid restitution to the victims.



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU football star Rashee Rice has pleaded guilty to charges related to a high-speed crash in Dallas last year.

Rashee Rice Pleads Guilt

What we know:

According to Attorney Royce West, Rice pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury.

In exchange, he’ll serve five years of probation. He’ll be required to spend 30 days in the Dallas County jail as a condition of that probation.

Rice has already paid about $115,000 in restitution to the victims for their out-of-pocket medical bills.

What they're saying:

Rice released a statement about the crash through his attorney.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas. There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart," he said. "Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

West said Rice is apologetic for what happened and wants to make sure the victims are taken care of.

"When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. "A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed. We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices."

What's next:

Rice is not yet in custody. His attorney said he is making arrangements and will set a date to turn himself in.

High-Speed Dallas Crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on March 30, 2024, on U.S. Highway 75 North, also known as the North Central Expressway.

Authorities said Rice, driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, driving a Corvette, were engaged in a high-speed race on the highway. A lawsuit also alleges Rice and Knox had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Rice reportedly told police he lost control of the Lamborghini, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 indicates the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 mph seconds before the collision, while Knox's Corvette was traveling 116 mph but slowed to 91 mph about a second before impact.

Police records state the two athletes, along with a group of passengers, pulled each other out of their vehicles. They were captured on video fleeing the scene with their belongings.

Rice and Knox were initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Several of the victims also sued Rice and Knox for millions of dollars in damages because of their injuries and totaled vehicles.

Rashee Rice Football Career

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills and graduated from Richland High School. He played football at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2023. He was a rookie wide receiver when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023.