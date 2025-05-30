Chiefs' Rashee Rice and SMU's Teddy Knox face 3rd lawsuit in Dallas crash

The Brief Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU football player Theodore Knox are facing a third lawsuit stemming from a high-speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas on March 30, 2024. The latest plaintiff, Kayla Quinn, alleges she and her son sustained physical and mental injuries when their car was hit, and is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages. Rice and Knox are both facing criminal charges, including aggravated assault, and have been sued by other victims, with court documents indicating they fled the scene after the six-vehicle collision.



Another lawsuit has been filed against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice following his involvement in a high-speed crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas last year.

What we know:

In the new lawsuit, Kayla Quinn states she was driving home from the Dallas Zoo with her son when her car was struck. Quinn alleges both she and her son sustained physical and mental injuries from the wreck. Her vehicle was totaled, and she is seeking compensation for the damaged car.

This marks the third lawsuit filed against both Rice and Theodore Knox, an SMU football player also implicated in the crash.

According to the lawsuit documents, "Defendants and their passengers exited their exotic 'supercars,' gathered their belongings and briskly walked past their victims up an exit ramp and left the scene of the collision. In so doing, Defendants had the opportunity to witness the damage to the other vehicles and the visibly injured operators and passengers in other vehicles that were in plain sight. Despite these innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their damaged vehicles in a state of shock."

Quinn is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million, according to court documents.

High-speed Dallas crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on March 30, 2024, on U.S. 75 North, also known as the North Central Expressway.

Authorities say Rice, driving a Lamborghini, and Knox, driving a Corvette, were engaged in a high-speed race on the highway. The lawsuit also alleges Rice and Knox had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Rice reportedly told police he lost control of the Lamborghini, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles. An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 indicates the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 mph seconds before the collision, while Knox's Corvette was traveling 116 mph but slowed to 91 mph about a second before impact.

Police records state the two athletes, along with a group of passengers, pulled each other out of their vehicles before fleeing the scene with their belongings.

Both Rice and Knox are facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rashee Rice, Teddy Knox sued for $10 million by victims in Dallas crash

Dig deeper:

Two other victims of the Dallas crash, Aleksey Petrovskiy and Kristina Gromova, sued Rice and Knox for $10 million in April 2024. Their lawsuit claims they were in their 2022 Lexus 350 SUV on March 30 when it was struck by Rice and Knox's vehicles.

Injuries cited in their lawsuit include brain trauma, facial lacerations requiring stitches, bruises, and internal bleeding.

After the crash, TMZ Sports obtained photos showing Rice, Knox, and their passengers walking away from the scene.

"Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed vehicles in a state of shock, Defendants intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene," that lawsuit reads.

Featured article