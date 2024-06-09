Rashee Rice on offseason legal trouble: 'All I can do is mature'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice spoke publicly about his offseason legal troubles for the first time on Saturday.

Rice, who attended SMU and Richland High School, was at a youth football camp with fellow Chiefs wide receivers where he addressed his tumultuous offseason.

"I've learned so much," Rice told reporters for WDAF-TV. "All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me."

Rice, 24, is facing several charges in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas on March 30.

Related article

The NFL player was traveling 119 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, with one seriously injured, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Rice and SMU football player Teddy Knox are both facing aggravated assault and collision causing serious bodily injury, among other charges.

Rice was also accused of assaulting a photographer outside a Dallas nightclub, but the photographer chose not to pursue charges.

The wideout said he is working to improve as a person.

"Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy," Rice said on Saturday.

Rice has been participating in offseason workouts with the Chiefs and says he is leaning on his teammates for support.