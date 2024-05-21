Photographer allegedly punched by Rashee Rice in Dallas won't pursue charges, police say

A photographer who accused Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice of assaulting him outside a club in Downtown Dallas will not pursue charges against the former SMU standout.

Dallas police said the person who reported the assault signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 4 that Rice was under investigation for the incident that reportedly happened outside Lit Kitchen and Lounge on May 6.

In a heavily redacted Dallas police report obtained by FOX 4 through a public records request, the alleged victim claims he was punched in the face.

He told officers that he had left the club off Harwood Street earlier that morning but was called back around 2 a.m. when his alleged attacker messaged him on Instagram asking him to return.

The man told police he believed Rice wanted to hire him to take photos.

Related article

When he arrived at the club, Rice allegedly told the victim to look at his phone. When he did, Rice punched him on the left side of his face, according to the report.

The report states the victim suffered a minor injury, including swelling of the jaw.

The report is heavily redacted, and it doesn’t show the name of the victim or the alleged attacker. Rice was never officially named a suspect in this case.

Dallas police said their investigation is still ongoing despite the victim’s decision.

Rice is still facing eight charges for a multi-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in Dallas this April.

The NFL Network reports that Rice participated in organized team practice activities for the Chiefs on Monday.