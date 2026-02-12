207 dogs rescued in Dallas from suspected dogfighting operation

The Brief Authorities rescued 207 dogs from a suspected illegal dogfighting operation at over a dozen locations in Dallas. About 150 of the rescued animals are now receiving specialized care from the ASPCA. No arrests have been publicly announced as the investigation continues into the underground network, which advocates say remains a persistent issue in the area.



Authorities rescued hundreds of dogs this week from a suspected fighting operation that involved dozens of properties in the Dallas area.

Operation Fight Club

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department, FBI Dallas, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the ASPCA reportedly worked together on "Operation Fight Club." They removed 207 dogs from more than a dozen locations linked to the investigation.

The law enforcement officials also seized weapons, drugs, and evidence of dogfighting, such as chains and treadmills.

About 150 of the rescued dogs are now at an ASPCA recovery center to receive veterinary care. They will also receive behavioral therapy and enrichment.

Dallas Animal Services and Operation Kindness are helping with some of the dogs.

What they're saying:

Tami Kukla, a longtime Dallas animal advocate, said she is thankful to know the dogs are now in good hands.

"What used to happen is the minute the animals were seized they were euthanized. And so, with an operation this big of over 200, it's really the individual evaluation of the animals so that you get the right outcome for the community, for the animal because, you know, there's a lot of misperceptions about the animals. A lot of them are very behaviorally sound, in the right environment," she said.

Kukla said the operation shows that more work still needs to be done in Dallas to end dogfighting.

"A lot of people were saying we don’t have dog fighting. It’s not an issue in Dallas anymore. And so, unfortunately, what they’ve show is that it just was underground, which it usually is. And so, I’m glad that the Dallas Police Department with the partners actually is helping because it’s always tied with something else," she said.

The ASPCA urged people who suspect dogfighting to report it to them through their website or to police.

Big picture view:

Dogfighting is a felony in all 50 states.