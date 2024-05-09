Expand / Collapse search
Rashee Rice allegedly punched photographer outside Dallas club, police report says

Published  May 9, 2024 2:23pm CDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a portrait with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Phot

DALLAS - Law enforcement sources tell FOX 4 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation for an alleged assault outside a club in Downtown Dallas.

FOX 4 has acquired the incident report from Dallas Police.

Police were told the incident happened outside Lit Kitchen and Lounge on Harwood Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday morning. An after-hours party was being held at the location.

The victim told police he had left the party when Rice messaged him to come back.

The man told police he believed Rice wanted to hire him to take photos.

When he arrived at the club, Rice allegedly told the victim to look at his phone. When he did, Rice punched him on the left side of his face, according to the report.

Rice's name is redacted in the report released to the media. Dallas police say it is not their practice to release or confirm a suspect's identity during an investigation.

The suspect's age, height and weight match that of the Chiefs' wide receiver.

The case is classified as a misdemeanor assault.

No charges have been filed at this point.

Rice, who attended SMU and Richland High School, was previously charged with eight felonies in connection to a high-speed, hit-and-run crash in late March that injured four people on Central Expressway in Dallas.

Investigators say Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox were speeding at more than 115 miles an hour.

Rashee Rice charged in connection to Dallas crash

Dallas police have issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a North Central Expressway crash late last month.

After the crash, police say Rice, Knox and their passengers left the scene.

Photos acquired by TMZ Sports showed the men walking away from the scene of the crash.

Rashee Rice, Teddy Knox sued for $10 million by victims in Dallas crash
Rashee Rice, Teddy Knox sued for $10 million by victims in Dallas crash

Injuries listed in the lawsuit include brain trauma, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, bruises and internal bleeding.

FOX 4 reached out to Rice's lawyer and the Kansas City Chiefs for comment on the , but we have not heard back. 