Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire.

Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from the sky in the 3600 block of Bright Street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a man who lives in the 1500 block of Park Chase Avenue in Arlington said a bullet from celebratory gunfire fell through his roof into his daughter’s bed.

She was not hurt.

Arlington police are investigating.