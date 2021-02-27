Radio host Russ Martin found dead in his Frisco home

Frisco police are investigating the death of radio host Russ Martin, who was found dead in his home early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the home in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue, at 12:30 a.m., after a friend went to check on Martin and found him unresponsive.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said they don’t suspect foul play at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.