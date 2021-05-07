Quick COVID-19 shots available at Galleria Dallas this weekend

article

The city of Dallas is hosting four pop-up vaccination clinics this weekend in an effort to make sure everyone has the opportunity to receive what Mayor Eric Johnson calls a lifesaving shot.

The Moderna vaccine will be available at all four of the city’s pop-up sites. No appointments are needed.

The Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas began distributing vaccines primarily to hotel and restaurant hospitality workers early Friday morning.

Another clinic will be set up at the Galleria Dallas across from the mall’s ice skating rink. The shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Two additional clinics will be set up at the Valenceo at Midtown Apartments on Fair Oaks Avenue in Dallas and the Bx5 Apartments on Forest Lane. They are both running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas is launching a COVID-19 call center to help organizations and businesses that would like to offer their employees shots. They can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from the state’s mobile vaccination team.

Homebound Texans are encouraged to call the same number to request a home visit.