Pursuit of stolen car lead police to blindfolded kidnapping victim

A pursuit of a stolen car led police to discover a blindfolded kidnapping victim and four pounds of meth in Terrell, police said.

On Tuesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Rosehill Road in Terrell, east of Dallas-Fort Worth. The driver did not stop, initiating a pursuit westbound on Interstate 20.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence along the highway, injuring all three occupants inside.

Officers found approximately four pounds of crystal meth and multiple firearms in the stolen car.

All three occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two front-seat passengers were identified as Manuel Martinez Jr. and Derric Simmons. The third victim’s identity was not released.

During the investigation, police discovered the reason the third man in the car was tied up and blindfolded.

Officers said Martinez and Simmons had kidnapped the man in another town and brought him to Terrell.

They allegedly forced the victim into a home, held him at gunpoint, tied him up, and blindfolded him before robbing the residence.

As Martinez and Simmons left the house with the victim, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit.

Simmons was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Martinez was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated kidnapping, and burglary of a habitation.