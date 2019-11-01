Public's help sought to find service dog stolen from North Texas veteran

article

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help to find a service dog that was stolen from a local veteran.

Emmanuel Bernadin had his service dog, Rosalyn, stolen when someone broke into his home on October 19, according to police.

Several other items were stolen as well.

Rosalyn is a two-year-old Mastiff who assists Bernadin as a medical alert dog. Her crate was also stolen from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kate Phillips at (817) 459-6482. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).