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Public candlelight vigil scheduled for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

By
FOX 4
Everman
Published October 8, 2026 6:33 AM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 6:33 AM CDT
Candlelight vigil to be held for 6-year-old Everman Boy
Candlelight vigil to be held for 6-year-old Everman Boy

Candlelight vigil to be held for 6-year-old Everman Boy

A public vigil is set for October 24 in Everman to honor six-year-old North Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, whose mother faces capital murder charges following his 2022 disappearance.

The Brief

    • A public candlelight vigil for six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez will be held October 24 in Everman.
    • His disappearance gained national attention and sparked a years-long investigation by the FBI, the Everman Police Department, and several other agencies.
    • His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is charged with capital murder and was ordered to a state mental health facility after being ruled incompetent to stand trial.

EVERMAN, Texas - After more than three years of uncertainty and heartbreak, a young North Texas boy will finally be laid to rest.

What we know:

Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in October 2022. 

His disappearance gained national attention and sparked a years-long investigation by the FBI, the Everman Police Department, and several other agencies.

In May of this year, his body was finally found, buried outside his former home. 

A funeral for Noel is being held in private, but there will be a public candlelight vigil to honor the young boy on Oct. 24 at Clyde Pittman Park in Everman.

VIDEO: See inside the shed where missing Everman 6-year-old, 6 siblings lived
VIDEO: See inside the shed where missing Everman 6-year-old, 6 siblings lived

VIDEO: See inside the shed where missing Everman 6-year-old, 6 siblings lived

FOX 4 reporter David Sentendrey got a look inside of the repurposed shed where the now-missing Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived.

The backstory:

Noel was last seen alive in the fall of 2022, though authorities were not alerted to his disappearance until March 2023. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, currently faces capital murder charges. 

Investigators say Rodriguez-Singh originally told police Noel was living with his biological father in Mexico. However, she, her husband and Noel’s six siblings fled to India just two days later. Noel was not with them.

A Tarrant County judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to a state mental health facility. 

Noel's remains were found in May of this year. 

Related

Human remains found at former home of missing boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: police
article

Human remains found at former home of missing boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: police

Everman officials announced Thursday that human remains were found behind the former home of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Disappearance Timeline

The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Everman and previous Fox 4 reporting. 

EvermanTexasCrime and Public SafetyNoel Rodriguez-Alvarez