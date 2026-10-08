Public candlelight vigil scheduled for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The Brief A public candlelight vigil for six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez will be held October 24 in Everman. His disappearance gained national attention and sparked a years-long investigation by the FBI, the Everman Police Department, and several other agencies. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is charged with capital murder and was ordered to a state mental health facility after being ruled incompetent to stand trial.



After more than three years of uncertainty and heartbreak, a young North Texas boy will finally be laid to rest.

What we know:

Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in October 2022.

His disappearance gained national attention and sparked a years-long investigation by the FBI, the Everman Police Department, and several other agencies.

In May of this year, his body was finally found, buried outside his former home.

A funeral for Noel is being held in private, but there will be a public candlelight vigil to honor the young boy on Oct. 24 at Clyde Pittman Park in Everman.

The backstory:

Noel was last seen alive in the fall of 2022, though authorities were not alerted to his disappearance until March 2023. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, currently faces capital murder charges.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Singh originally told police Noel was living with his biological father in Mexico. However, she, her husband and Noel’s six siblings fled to India just two days later. Noel was not with them.

A Tarrant County judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to a state mental health facility.



Noel's remains were found in May of this year.

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Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Disappearance Timeline