Alleged Proud Boys member arrested in Dallas County

article

A North Texas man was arrested Wednesday more than three years after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol riot.

The FBI said Steve Saxiones of Cedar Hill is a member of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys.

Court documents say he made travel arrangements for the trip to Washington D.C. with other members of the Proud Boys and planned for potential violence at the Capitol.

He sent messages to other members inquiring about flying with body armor.

"What's the deal with flying with body armor? Does TSA f— with you?" he wrote, according to the court documents. "I'm thinking of carrying a IIIA Kevlar vest I have it has more coverage than my plate carrier and it's lighter I'm also flying AA."

On Jan. 6, 2021, Saxiones was captured on camera shoving police barricades and grabbing an officer.

He was arrested that day but released without being charged.

The 46-year-old now faces several felony charges including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assault on a federal officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court in North Texas.