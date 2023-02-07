Prosper ISD to discuss replacing board president who resigned after arrest

article

The Prosper Independent School District will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the president’s resignation.

Andrew Wilborn was arrested two weeks ago on child indecency charges.

Police said Wilborn inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl at the Dallas church where he served as a pastor.

He announced his resignation after bonding out of jail.

Prosper ISD trustees said they didn't know about the allegations until Wilborn was arrested, even as he was making key decisions about investigating unrelated sex abuse claims involving Prosper ISD students.

Trustees are expected to talk with the district’s attorney before officially accepting Wilborn’s resignation.

They must also decide how to fill the vacated elected position.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m.

Prosper is in Collin County, north of Dallas.