Prosper ISD prepares to bring back some students on campus Wednesday

Prosper ISD in Collin County will be among the first set of districts to start school on Wednesday with some kids in the classroom.

Much of the larger districts in Collin County plan to start this week online only.

Staff members have tested positive in districts like Frisco, Wylie and Southlake. And that’s before they have welcomed back students.

It’s the last day Xander and Maddox Reyes are at home to walk the dogs. Both boys go back to school Wednesday. Their parents are opting for in-person learning instead of virtual, in Prosper ISD.

“We’re excited to go back to school. They’ve had a long break off,” said their father, Justin Reyes. “And the house is not getting any bigger. So we’re excited to get them back to a normal routine.”

But it’s not all normal.

Masks are mandatory for students fourth grade and up. Xander is going into sixth grade at Reynolds Middle School.

“It’s just going to be a little awkward,” Xander said.

Maddox is in third grade at Light Farms Elementary and has the option to wear a mask.

Justin Reyes is a firefighter paramedic on the frontlines of the pandemic. their mother is also an essential worker — a teacher. The family trusts the school system.

“The kids aren’t at as much of a risk, so we’re going to see how these first few weeks go,” Justin said. “And if it turns out to be a dangerous environment, then I know we’ll re-evaluate.”

Prosper ISD declined FOX 4’s requests for interviews. The district said online that it gave parents the option between online learning and classroom learning. It wants families to self-monitor for symptoms. It also details a grab and go school lunch system and online meet the teacher night, which has already happened.

Justin doesn’t have reservations about sending them back, and the boys are focused on one thing.

“I get to see all my friends again,” Xander said. “That’s the number one thing I’m excited about.”

It’s unclear how many students will be doing online compared to in-person at Prosper ISD.

Wylie ISD said its students are split about 50/50.