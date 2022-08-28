Community helping support Prosper cheerleader who suffered brain injury during practice

The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader injured during practice.

Haylee Alexander was injured while at a cheer gym.

The talented teen is a cheerleader for a competitive cheer team and the local school team. The 15-year-old remains in the ICU in Plano.

There’s an old saying in Prosper of "small town, big heart."

That heart is on display in pink and turquoise ‘Haylee Strong’ signs that have been put up in a number of Prosper yards.

"Everybody is stepping up and people are willing and want to help right now," family friend Tatum Curry said.

Support continues to pour in for Alexander.

On Monday, August 22, Alexander was practicing at her competitive cheer gym when she suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was rushed to the emergency room at Medical City Plano.

Alexander is also a cheerleader for Prosper’s JV cheer team.

Friends and teammates are waiting anxiously for any updates from the hospital, knowing there is likely a long road ahead.

"I drive her to school every day, so the first day she didn’t get in the car with us was a void," family friend Mallory Roberts said.

But they also want Alexander’s family to know the community is there for support.

"Haylee is the type of girl you dream of having as your daughter and you hope your child finds a friendship like this in their lifetime," Roberts said. "For example, my daughter had surgery a few weeks ago. Haylee came over and just sat with her all day and supported her. That’s what we want to do for them."

Family friends said the teenager is an extremely talented cheerleader, calling her a "cheerleberity."

Her competitive cheer team was grand world champs last year, and she even made an appearance on America’s Got Talent.

The community of Prosper is helping sell ‘Haylee Strong’ t-shirts, where all the proceeds will go to the Alexander family.

"Speaking with her mom, every time she sees a ribbon or a shirt, she knows Haylee is loved," Roberts said. "People are thinking about her and praying for her, so that’s what we want."

They’ve already sold 1,400 shirts and raised $35,000 for the family.

The Prosper community has felt this pain before.

Almost one year ago, Prosper varsity cheer member Makayla Noble was paralyzed in a freak tumbling accident.

Makayla’s family posted on Instagram "it breaks our hearts to know another family in our town is going through this."

"This is not a sprint. This is going to be a marathon," Curry said.

Alexander’s support system is staying strong for the long road ahead.

"She has always wanted to cheer in college," Curry said. "And I have no doubt she will accomplish that goal."

"Pray. Pray for Haylee and pray for her family," Roberts said.