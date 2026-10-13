Prop A proposes tax hike to expand homelessness response in Dallas County

The Brief Dallas County voters will decide on Prop A, a property tax increase generating roughly $103 million annually for homelessness services. Supporters say funds will expand services to help 4,500 households, while critics cite a lack of clear performance oversight and cost controls. Voters in Dallas County will decide the fate of the proposed tax measure when casting their ballots in the November 3rd election.



Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging voters to approve Prop A, a property tax increase that would generate more than $100 million annually to expand homelessness services across Dallas County.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court approved placing the proposition on the ballot in a 3-2 vote. Dallas County Commissioners John Wiley Price and Elba Garcia opposed the measure.

What Is Dallas County Prop A?

What we know:

The Dallas Regional Chamber supports Prop A, calling homelessness both a community priority and an economic necessity.

The proposition would increase the county tax rate and generate an estimate of over $100 million annually. Housing Forward estimates the funding could help more than 4,500 additional households exit homelessness each year.

Dig deeper:

Homelessness affects neighborhoods throughout Dallas County, not only downtown Dallas.

Jenkins says the county’s downtown homelessness response has helped improve public safety, citing the downtown central business district has recorded some crime but no violent crime this year.

Prop A impact on Dallas County homelessness

What they're saying:

Jenkins said the money would allow the county to expand its current homelessness response beyond downtown Dallas. He said about 150 community organizations could respond to requests for proposals, receive funding and be held accountable for measurable results.

"I've never asked for a tax increase before. I've lowered your taxes since I've been in office. But, you know, I know a good investment when I see it," Jenkins said.

"If this passes, you'll see encampments cleared as fast as we know about them."

Cost to Dallas County homeowners

Jenkins said the proposed tax increase would cost the average homeowner about $5 a month. While he acknowledged that costs are rising, he said the county needs to invest in homelessness services to address public safety and quality-of-life concerns.

"Money is tight right now. Gas prices are crazy high," Jenkins said. "But at the same time, we have got to address public safety and quality of life here in Dallas County if we want to continue to grow."

The Dallas Regional Chamber said Prop A would expand an approach that has produced measurable results in downtown Dallas to the rest of the county.

The chamber also encouraged transparent public reporting on the program’s results as it expands.

Concerns over accountability and costs

John Wiley Price

The other side:

Price said he is concerned that voters may not have enough information about the tax’s total cost or what results it would produce for Dallas County taxpayers. He added that the county should require reporting that includes the full county-supported cost, returns to homelessness and whether the same level of county funding remains necessary each year.

Price also stated that Prop A would authorize a higher county tax rate for homelessness purposes but would not directly award $100 million to Housing Forward. Stating final contracting, appropriations, oversight and implementation decisions would remain with the county.

(Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Jenkins said homelessness is among the top concerns Dallas County residents identify in surveys, along with public safety. He said about 11,000 people enter homelessness in the county each year, while existing programs are able to help about 6,000 people.

Dallas County has seen success with its downtown homelessness response, where Jenkins said 93% of people who received help have remained out of homelessness.

According to Price, Housing Forward reported an 87% reduction in downtown daily street counts in a May 2026 release.

He adds that progress does not, by itself, show that a countywide recurring property tax structure is necessary to expand the program and the county should determine which services could be funded through federal, state or behavioral health funding before asking local taxpayers to take on a multiyear obligation.

Decision on Prop A

What's next:

Dallas County voters will decide whether to approve the proposed property tax increase in the November election.