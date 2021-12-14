Promise House running deficit; Dallas City Council raises awareness for donations

An organization that serves the most CPS children in need of emergency placements in Texas is running a deficit of $500,000 this year.

The mayor and Dallas City Council are working to raise awareness of the need for basic donations like new socks and underwear for homeless children.

"Sometimes young people run away. They feel the streets are safer than home," said Cobie Lambert, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Promise House.

Lambert showed FOX4 around Promise House – a place where kids come when they have nowhere else to turn. No parents, no relatives, no friends.

"Team takes crisis calls from teens who may be kicked out of their homes. Intake coordinators are here to triage," Lambert said.

Other children are placed at the facility by CPS.

On Wednesday, Regions Bank provided gift cards as a thank you to the workers on the front lines.

"Our staff, who through the year, amid COVID, worked extra shifts provided services, 24/7 operations -- they are our frontline heroes like a nurse or doctor," said Charles Wolford II, CEO, Promise House.

For Wolford, what homeless kids go through hits close to home.

"This is a calling for me," he said. "I was at one time, we had shelter insecurities growing up. This means the world to me to give to families."

Wolford said it is scary to think of what would happen to homeless kids without Promise House.

"Tragedy is young people are not in an appropriate placement at adult shelter. We know this to be true, when they go to shelters with adults many times they get abused or victimized again," he said.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is spearheading a campaign to raise donations of new items or gift cards for the homeless kids.

"It is the need in the community as we look at the horrific stories coming out of CPS, children without placement," she said.

Mendelsohn is confident that donors will step up to help once they hear about the need.

"I have met the kids and they are just as precious as the ones in our own home except they have been abused neglected and have a very uncertain future," she said.

MORE INFORMATION: Promisehouse.org/holidayhub