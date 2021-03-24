Prom plans still up in the air for many North Texas high schools

Most school districts are moving forward with plans to hold outdoor in-person graduations this year. But other big spring events that were canceled last year, like prom, remain in doubt.

Arlington ISD has not made a decision on prom yet, but they have been discussing it. Others are making adjustments.

Fort Worth ISD high school senior Hannah is one of thousands in North Texans frustrated over the pin the pandemic keeps putting on their plans.

"I just want to go to college. I just wanna get past high school. It’s already been ruined," she said.

Last year, many school districts across the metroplex had to adjust graduation plans and canceled milestones like prom. But this spring, administrators are trying to find ways to make those events feel closer to normal.

Arlington, Fort Worth, Denton and Grapevine-Colleyville ISDs will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year at large venues that allow for distancing.

Grand Prairie ISD announced its seven graduating classes will walk across the stage at Globe Life Field, as they did in 2020.

"Seeing how well it happened last year, we’re going to go ahead and do that again," said Grand Prairie ISD spokesperson Sam Buchmeyer.

But for a second year in a row, Grand Prairie students will not have a prom.

"Well, it’s not the best scenario. We realize that," Buchmeyer said. "The overall reason here is to maintain safety."

Fort Worth ISD says any of its schools that request a prom would need to submit a plan to the district explaining how it would follow COVID safety protocols. Some schools appear to be selling prom tickets.

Mother Cindi Jackson says her kids are eager to get back to their normal lives and hates to see some schools canceling prom again.

"I feel really bad for them. It’s kinda sad. I think they could make exceptions for them," she said.

Grapevine-Colleyville plans to host outdoor proms at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Grand Prairie ISD says the goal of this year is to get through the semester safely.

"We will continue to monitor those things," Buchmeyer said. "And if things continue to go in the direction that they’re headed right now, there will come a time when things will be different than they are right now."

Dallas ISD has not made a decision on whether or not it will host in-person graduation ceremonies or proms. They hope to give students an answer in early April.