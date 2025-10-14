Princeton registered sex offender gets life in prison for sexually assaulting child at school bus stop

article

The Brief A Princeton man, David Sanchez, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact. Sanchez, a registered sex offender, was found guilty in Collin County District Court for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl waiting for her school bus. The conviction and maximum sentence came after a three-day trial, following an investigation launched in September 2024.



A Princeton man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact.

David Sanchez, a 64-year-old registered sex offender, was found guilty in Collin County District Court on Oct. 8, 2025, following a three-day trial. His conviction stemmed from an incident involving an 11-year-old girl that happened while she was waiting for a school bus near her home.

Sex offender gets life in prison

The backstory:

The Princeton Police Department was first notified of the incident on Sept. 3, 2024, when officers met with the parents of the juvenile victim. The initial report indicated the neighbor, Sanchez, had engaged in the illegal contact.

The Princeton Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation, working closely with the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center (CAC). Following a forensic interview with the victim, the Princeton Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez.

Sanchez was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

The Princeton Police Department issued a statement thanking the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center and the Collin County District Attorney's Office for their assistance in the case. The department also specifically thanked the witnesses who alerted the girl's parents, as well as the victim for her bravery in speaking up.