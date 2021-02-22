Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate to Dallas women’s shelter

article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are supporting a Dallas women’s shelter that was damaged by last week’s storm.

The Genesis Women’s Shelter, a domestic violence service provider, suffered a lot of damage from broken water pipes. The leak caused the ceiling to fall and made one of the buildings uninhabitable.

On Sunday, the shelter said it received a donation from the Archwell Foundation, a non-profit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Big and small, local and international, each and every donation reminds us that we are not alone and we will make it through. THANK YOU TO ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION for helping to put a roof over the heads of women and children!" the organization said on its Facebook page.

Genesis said the funds will go a long way to help rebuild and begin serving women and families again.