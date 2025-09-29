Previous convictions enhance charge for contractor accused of keeping $15,000 deposit

The Brief A contractor hired for a Parker County job was arrested on a felony theft charge for allegedly failing to complete a shop after taking a $15,000 down payment. Chad Allan Isaacs, owner of D & L Metals, is accused of delaying construction and keeping the funds for a project he did not finish. Isaacs' felony charge was enhanced due to two or more previous theft convictions.



Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said this case stems from reports of individuals hiring contractors to perform services who failed to either perform or complete services as agreed.

What we know:

51-year-old Chad Allan Isaacs was charged with felony theft of property with two or more previous convictions enhancing $2,500 to $30,000, after a homeowner reported he hired Isaacs’ company, D & L Metals, to build a 24X30 shop on his property in late 2023.

Chad Allen Isaacs | Young County Jail

The victim reported he paid Chad Isaacs $15,000 upfront for the project, who only completed the shop’s frame, and ceased work on the building in Nov. 2024.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered Isaacs purposely delayed the construction and failed to order further materials, and did not complete the job while keeping the funds paid by the victim.

What's next:

Isaacs was arrested in Young County on a Parker County warrant on Sept. 11.