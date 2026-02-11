Expand / Collapse search

Shooting leaves one dead on Preston Road in Far North Dallas

Published  February 11, 2026 4:32pm CST
The Brief

    • Dallas police and Dallas Fire Rescue responded to calls of a shooting in the 14700 block of Preston Road.
    • Police found a person had been shot by an unknown suspect. The victim later died from their wounds.
    • No suspect or motive has been released.

DALLAS - One person is dead following a shooting on Preston Road in Far North Dallas.

What we know:

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call near 5801 Preston Road in Far North Dallas. Dallas Fire & Rescue also responded.

First responders found an unresponsive man who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not found a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Dallas PD said this is still an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from Dallas police and Dallas Fire & Rescue.

