Shooting leaves one dead on Preston Road in Far North Dallas

article

The Brief Dallas police and Dallas Fire Rescue responded to calls of a shooting in the 14700 block of Preston Road. Police found a person had been shot by an unknown suspect. The victim later died from their wounds. No suspect or motive has been released.



One person is dead following a shooting on Preston Road in Far North Dallas.

What we know:

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call near 5801 Preston Road in Far North Dallas. Dallas Fire & Rescue also responded.

First responders found an unresponsive man who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not found a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Dallas PD said this is still an ongoing investigation.