Shooting leaves one dead on Preston Road in Far North Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead following a shooting on Preston Road in Far North Dallas.
What we know:
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call near 5801 Preston Road in Far North Dallas. Dallas Fire & Rescue also responded.
First responders found an unresponsive man who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not found a suspect or motive for the shooting.
Dallas PD said this is still an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this story came from Dallas police and Dallas Fire & Rescue.