President Trump praises Texas governor for coronavirus efforts

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republicans won the praise of the president at the White House.

“Gov. Abbott... when you look at the job he’s done in Texas; I rely on his judgment. And you have parts of Texas, vast parts of Texas where there’s no problem whatsoever. I mean, there’s like literally nothing. And it would be a shame to keep that closed,” President Donald Trump said.

Abbott said there are three main areas that are hot spots in the state – meat packing plants, jails and retirement or nursing homes.

He promised more extensive testing at those places.

Still, only 1.5 percent of Texans have been tested for COVID-19.